Picture Story

I love shooting macro whenever I get the chance, so I'm always looking for small subjects that I think would make for a great detailed image. On this particular day it was late November and we had some light snow. I found a bright red maple leaf partially covered with snow. I liked the contrast of the colors against the snow, and I think it showed the end of one season and a beginning of another. I set up my tripod and took some shots.