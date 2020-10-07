User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Frosty Leaf, Grand Rapids, MI, USA by Thomas Miller

Frosty Leaf, Grand Rapids, MI, USA by Thomas Miller
Picture Story

I love shooting macro whenever I get the chance, so I'm always looking for small subjects that I think would make for a great detailed image. On this particular day it was late November and we had some light snow. I found a bright red maple leaf partially covered with snow. I liked the contrast of the colors against the snow, and I think it showed the end of one season and a beginning of another. I set up my tripod and took some shots.

