All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Living in Minnesota, my favorite season is fall. It is hard to drive anywhere during the fall without constantly wanting to pullover and take a photo of all the beautiful colors. Every year the colors are different depending on several factors, including how much rain we have gotten, when we had the rain, and the temperatures. It isn't until after the first hard frost that we really begin to see the colors appear. During the fall, we also get a lot of cold clear nights followed by warm sunny days creating beautiful spots of morning fog. It is really a beautiful time of year.