I was out and about one fall morning looking for some fall scenes to shoot. On my drive I discovered this bridge that's over the Connecticut River that runs through west/central Massachusetts. On this particular morning the skies were great and the winds were calm. This was taken in the morning with sun lighting up the trees on the west side of the river.

There is a small park on the south side of bridge with easy access to this view. After checking out the scene, I set up my Gitzo tripod and captured the scene.