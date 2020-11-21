All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This location is one of my favourite places to visit. I'd previously made an image of the Forth bridges in December 2015 at dusk, but didn't feel the final result did these magnificent structures any justice. On the day prior to this shot, it had been very hot, sunny and a beautiful clear blue sky. Up until this point, I'd always preferred to work with some cloud detail in my landscape images, particularly at sunrise. Pink and red clouds always add to the atmosphere, I feel. However, I anticipated that given the weather conditions at the time, there was a good chance that on this morning, the sky would be clear.

And so I set out on my journey from Edinburgh city centre about 4.30am. I thought I had blown it, in terms of being there on time as I could see on my approach to South Queensferry the light appearing on the horizon. However, I made it just in time. Having been to the same spot five months earlier, I knew exactly where I wanted to be. This certainly helped with speeding up the set up time. Once set, I took my first shot. then only three more, before the subtle light on the horizon was gone. I had made it with the skin of my teeth.