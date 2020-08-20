All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Quarantined, the title of my abstract came to be while I was perusing my landscape, afraid to venture too far from my home for fear of contamination. I focused on a few things in my garden, but when I came to one of my favorite trees, I found this amazing pattern. The light hit it in a way that revealed the sheen and pattern that I had never noticed before. There are many silver linings to being quarantined. I believe that getting back to nature is one of them.