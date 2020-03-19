Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Fort Grey, colloquially known as the "cup and saucer", is actually an Martello tower located on a tidal rock in Rocquaine Bay, on the west coast of Guernsey. It has stunning views and a great place to watch the sunset.

I had originally planned just to capture the sunset, but as I lingered into blue hour, I could see the tide was creeping up the beach creating a perfect reflection, so I got into position and just waited for the illuminations to go on - and there you have it!