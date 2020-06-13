All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Unfortunately there isn't a wonderful enthralling story behind this shot, it was one taken out of desperation and the overwhelming sense of doom. COVID 19 had started to get a hold of the country and my day job was beginning to prepare for the imminent lockdown measures. I sensed these measures would come into place over the next week or so and I had decided to draw up a mini bucket list of places to visit locally before I would be essentially under house arrest.

Formby beach was one of those but after a long day at work I really didn't have the motivation for a further 100 mile round trip, but I did it, I got home and just grabbed my bag and went. After a few wrong turns I got to what I thought was the beach with about 30 minutes till sunset, however I was just short of a mile away from where I wanted to be. Have you ever tried running with all your gear in sand, for a mile? I seriously do not recommend it! Anyway I managed to get a few keepers which was extremely fortunate as unbeknownst to me, while I was driving to the location lockdown was announced and here we are 3 months later just being able to travel.