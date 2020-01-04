Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was simply a day out walking the family and dog on the Formby shore. Despite the overcast conditions, I always like to carry a camera and, at the time, the Fujifilm XT-1 was my lightweight choice. The curve of the pool seemed an obvious compositional choice and the gloomy conditions suited black and white more than colour (there being very little colour in the scene.