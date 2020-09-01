Forest Assignment Winner • Ying Zhou

Berry College, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Berry college is a small college located around 90 minutes away from Metro Atlanta. It was a foggy morning in late autumn when I decided to get up at five in the morning to drive to Berry college. I had heard about how attractive the campus is this time of year, but I never had the chance to visit this place before.

Berry college owns this large forest area behind their main campus and this has been traditionally a recreational site to the public.

As I mentioned before, the morning was really foggy. I had to drive really slow to make sure that I am driving safely and the …

