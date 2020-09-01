User Icon
Forest Assignment Winner • Ying Zhou

Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Berry College, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Berry college is a small college located around 90 minutes away from Metro Atlanta. It was a foggy morning in late autumn when I decided to get up at five in the morning to drive to Berry college. I had heard about how attractive the campus is this time of year, but I never had the chance to visit this place before.

Berry college owns this large forest area behind their main campus and this has been traditionally a recreational site to the public.

As I mentioned before, the morning was really foggy. I had to drive really slow to make sure that I am driving safely and the …

Read the full story in the magazine

Ying Zhou, USA

I live in Atlanta, GA, USA and I am an accountant. I like to do photography in my downtime. I enjoy landscape and cityscape photography. In general, photography is an important part of my life.

