Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken at my local patch, a shallow river valley with a large lake by a bridge called 'Five Arches' which is the site of an old country mansion estate, the mansion itself long having been demolished. It is a good location for the usual park-lake birds such as black headed gulls, mute swans, mallard ducks and coots which I often go at dawn or late afternoon to film and photograph, the winter sun being in a great position to light up the gulls in flight.

At dawn the sun rises behind a row of weeping willows and often in late summer there is a good chance of a light mist on the lake, made gold by the morning sun. On this particular chilly February morning a thick mist was forecast and I had gone out with the hope of getting some shots of the mature trees coming out of what was a very thick and grey fog. I took some images and headed to the lake more in hope than expectation but as I got there the mist thinned enough for the sun to shine through behind the leafless willows. I took several images using a graduated grey filter to try and balance out the exposure between the sky and the reflection.