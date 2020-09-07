All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Flying D Ranch is a spectacular property. It's 100,000+ acres and owned by Ted Turner. It's located along the Gallatin River about 20 miles south of Bozeman MT. The road through the ranch is public access, but visitors may not drive or step off the road at any time. On this particular evening the clouds were setting up in an unusual manner. I thought the ranch might be a great place to capture the cloud formations and sunset. "Big Sky" country did not disappoint! I noticed the scene on my drive in, but decided to continue toward the Spanish Peaks to the south. I captured several nice images there and started to head back. But when I returned to the scene my jaw dropped as the clouds began stacking. I used several lens, but my wide prime (21mm in 35mm format) brought it all together: meadow, trees, sky, clouds and super-soft golden hour light.