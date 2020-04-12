Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is not the most well-known waterfall in this french beautiful area of Jura but it is my favorite one. Its remote access makes it like a jewel you discover.

After having managed to find the tiny path, you will have to go up along the river. After a slippery walk you will finally discover this pretty waterfall lost in the middle of lush vegetation. I just came after an heavy rain. Peaceful atmosphere and loneliness : all I love.