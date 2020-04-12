User Icon
You are at:»»»Flumen Waterfall, Septmoncel, Jura, France by Franck Fouquet

Flumen Waterfall, Septmoncel, Jura, France by Franck Fouquet

Views: 856
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is not the most well-known waterfall in this french beautiful area of Jura but it is my favorite one. Its remote access makes it like a jewel you discover.

After having managed to find the tiny path, you will have to go up along the river. After a slippery walk you will finally discover this pretty waterfall lost in the middle of lush vegetation. I just came after an heavy rain. Peaceful atmosphere and loneliness : all I love.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®