Picture Story

This work is one of my favourite abstract works, I created it in a flower field, those flowers had beautiful vibrate colors. Holding a camera and standing in the field with a shaking body was so weird, lots of people stared at me, I knew what they thought about - This guy must be a freak.

Art is insane, so be it.

To create abstract photography works for me is a pleasant work, I can jump out of those traditional parameters about the photographs - no more precisely exposure, no more perfect compositions, no more color balance. Those technical limits can be discarded, just freely and happily shooting remain.