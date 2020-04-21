Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Of all my travel destinations, the Azores will always hold a special place in my heart. The fact that it was where my wife and I went for our honeymoon (we like adventuring) probably has a lot to do with that, but I think it would be true regardless. Lush, rugged, wild, inviting, warm humid air, and water seemingly everywhere you look. All of those traits are brought to life by the vibrant blues and greens of the sky, ocean, fields, forests, coasts, and waterfalls that combine to create surreal landscapes wherever you look. This image is from the outskirts of the town of Faja Grande on the island of Flores, which has stuck with me as the epitome of the Azorean landscape - a rustic lifestyle surrounded by pure natural beauty.