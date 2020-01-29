Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photograph was taken during a tour of Lower Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona. My wife and I had booked a photography tour of Upper Antelope Canyon in the morning and afterwards made our way to the lower side of the Canyon. I was amazed by the shapes and patterns found in the lower part of the Canyon. Our tour guide pointed some of the famous ones out to us which including Pocahontas rock, the eagle, and the broken heart. As I was looking around the canyon something caught my eye and I took this photo. To me the curves of the rock as well as the contrast of the black and white create an optical illusion of a "floating rock" being supported by the bottom and side of two others stone formations.