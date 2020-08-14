User Icon
Flesjustadir, Iceland by Thijs Janssen

Flesjustadir, Iceland by Thijs Janssen
Picture Story

While traveling through Iceland with wife and baby, we stayed in a remote cabin close to Snæfellsnes Peninsula. This picture was taken right outside our cabin while trying to capture the beautiful light during sunset (in September). Every evening I spend a few hours outside to compensate the missed hours during day when we had to entertain our son.

Next time I'll go back for a photo-only trip (without family); Iceland is so beautiful, you can't take a bad picture there.

