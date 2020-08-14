All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While traveling through Iceland with wife and baby, we stayed in a remote cabin close to Snæfellsnes Peninsula. This picture was taken right outside our cabin while trying to capture the beautiful light during sunset (in September). Every evening I spend a few hours outside to compensate the missed hours during day when we had to entertain our son.

Next time I'll go back for a photo-only trip (without family); Iceland is so beautiful, you can't take a bad picture there.