Flat Lick Falls, Gray Hawk, USA by James McRoberts

Hiking to Flat Lick Falls during the current pandemic was something I wanted to do to get away from everything going in the world and just enjoy nature for awhile. The trail it self isn't bad to hike on and the location is fairly secluded, which makes enjoying nature away from everyone so much better. Once I got to the location you can hear the running water of the waterfall and that just gets your excitement going.

Once I got to the falls and notice the trees framed the the image pretty well and wanted to see what a portrait image of a waterfall would look like. After I framed the image and set the exposure, I underexposed it by about a half stop to give the shutter a little more length and make the waterfall more silky and smooth. After taking the image, I knew I had a keeper from just looking at it.

