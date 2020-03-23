Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The weather during the week so far had been challenging with snow blizzards and high winds. The forecast looked promising and although an early start wasn't an option, we were ready and raring to go by lunch time as the snow cleared. Making our way to various locations and the most of our time in the field, we were on our way back to base when a photo opportunity by the short of Flakstadpollen became a possibility.

Unloading our packed gear again we quickly headed to the wet sand and set up. Long exposures brought out the true blue at this location and provided a fitting finish to a productive day.