This image was taken on the first day on a tour of Argentina and the fiords of Chile. We awoke early and drove out of the town of El Chaltén for a few miles. We climbed over a fence and walked down to the river and waited for the sunrise. It was a perfect morning to view Fitz Roy which can often be hidden behind the clouds. It was probably one of the easiest images I obtained on the 21 day trip. If they could all be this easy. It was a very interesting trip to say the least.