Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken at White Sands National Park, New Mexico just as the sun was beginning to rise. Accompanied by my pet German Shepherd, we hiked in the evening before and camped out at one of the designated campsites on the dunes. After taking several nice photos during sunset and then capturing few star images during the night, I woke up early to get this photo during the early morning. We then went back to pack up the tent and hike out.