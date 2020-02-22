Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunny, cold, cloudy walk along the beach. I stopped to snap this, because clouds were a perfect contrast. The Fire Island lighthouse is a very popular landmark for photographers, this is a perfect spot for sunrise and sunset. This day, I wanted a lot of different elements in the photo. The fence, the trees, the light shining from the lighthouse.