Fire Island Lighthouse, New York, USA by Kelly Teleglow

Fire Island Lighthouse, New York, USA by Kelly Teleglow
Sunny, cold, cloudy walk along the beach. I stopped to snap this, because clouds were a perfect contrast. The Fire Island lighthouse is a very popular landmark for photographers, this is a perfect spot for sunrise and sunset. This day, I wanted a lot of different elements in the photo. The fence, the trees, the light shining from the lighthouse.

