Fifutjorn Lake, Iceland by David Maimo Lazaro

The road in Iceland is part of the adventure, amazing places that appear and force you to stop to contemplate and photograph, looking for that amazing image. Lake Fifutjorn is an amazing lake with mountains in the background that are reflected in it. On this occasion I wanted to take the photo with the drone to capture the beauty of this amazing landscape from another perspective.

