Picture Story

After the Harvest: I was fortunate to have the opportunity to spend a few days exploring the beautiful South Downs National Park in the south of England this October. The autumnal colours were in full swing - at least 2020 has been a good year from that perspective! However, I found myself increasingly drawn to abstracts and vignettes of the landscape rather than just shooting golden leaves and colourful fungi. What attracted me to this scene was the rolling fields with the lines and patterns in the aftermath of the harvest: reminiscent of a crumpled piece of cloth. It was very windy and I was using a fairly long focal-length so I used a moderately wide aperture of f/5.6 to allow a fast shutter speed using base ISO.