Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After checking the forecast I decided to head down the East Coast from Edinburgh to Yellowcraigs Beach for Sunset. I had a shot in mind from a group of rocks looking out to Fidra Lighthouse. With an incoming tide and thanks to Storm Dennis there was plenty of action in the water and with looking downwind I didn’t have to worry to much about sea spray thankfully (just my back was socked). I just had to watch out for the slightly larger waves rolling over the rocks not filling my wellies up! Sunset didn’t really produce much colour in the sky however the vast dark clouds made up for that and the rain showers over Fife added some great drama to the scene unfolding infant of me. My lens set up for the full hour I spent on the rocks after I had found a composition I liked didn’t really change.

Shooting reasonably wide at 24mm with just a polariser and my 3 stop soft grad infant of my lens, it was just some minor filter and setting adjustments as darkness fell. Just before the sun disappeared into the horizon behind me it lit up the rocks and lighthouse for a few minutes allowing me to capture this image and a couple other that I’m really happy with. I particularly like this image as you can see the dark skies and rain in the distance and the sea spray being thrown up by the wind. The conditions were challenging as there were some strong surges of wind nearly blowing me off my feet and I had to constantly make sure the tide wasn’t running around behind me cutting of my dry route back to the beach. The East Coast has some fantastic beaches, Yellowcraigs, Gullane and North Berwick to mention a few. There doesn’t have to be a certain season to get an image from that area, nor does it have to be high or low tide. It truly is a beautiful part of Scotland and is only a short drive away from Edinburgh.