Fettjeåfallet is one of the highest waterfalls in Sweden with a total height of 60 meters falling in two steps. Fettjeåfallet is located northwest of Klövsjö in the region Jämtlands län, Sweden. Short and easy hike alongside the stream brings you to this beautiful waterfall. When you reach the waterfall you can scramble a bit on wet stones and get a closer view.

This picture was taken in 2018 during my family trip to Sweden. Swedish nature is unique with its endless forests, pure air and calmness.