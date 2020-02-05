Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During a roadtrip around São Miguel Island -Azores, I visited the Lighthouse in the far southwest of the island – Azores, located at Ferraria. I drove further to visit the two springs of volcanic thermal water, who warm the waters of the natural pool in Ferraria and that are used in the Thermal SPA. Every landscape is an ode to Nature's beauty.

When leaving the termal area, I had the will of photographing the Lighthouse already lighting the Atlantic Ocean. Reaching the top of the cliff I was overwhelmed with this beautiful Sky. The challenge was to make the composition and get the best settings before the clouds hide all the tenuous sun light. The place I made the photo is a viewpoint called "Miradouro da Ilha Sabrina", on November 2019. The Island can be visited at any season, always great weather.