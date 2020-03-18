Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo is from 2012, when I lived in Florida. Fell's Cove was the name of the lake/wetlands area near where I used to live. This area was only accessible by boat, for me it was my trusty kayak. Florida is known for late day thunderstorms and clouds, (mostly during the summer). I would take my kayak out on evenings when I knew the storms, and lighting, had passed. I came upon this particular scene with the saw grasses, the soft light, and I liked the way the clouds formed, so I tried to steady my kayak as best I could and drop my tripod into the murky waters and took some shots.