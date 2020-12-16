Feichten, Kaunertal, Austria by Ronald Bergkamp

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo during the autumn of 2019 in Austria. What a joy to be able to take a landscape photo there during that period. You have a lot of spruces there, all of which turn yellow, orange. I used this photo with a tripod and self-timer on the camera. I also used a 0.9 gray gradient filter and a big stopper. The water becomes beautifully translucent and still some movement in the water of the river. Very happy with the result.