Feichten, Kaunertal, Austria by Ronald Bergkamp

I took this photo during the autumn of 2019 in Austria. What a joy to be able to take a landscape photo there during that period. You have a lot of spruces there, all of which turn yellow, orange. I used this photo with a tripod and self-timer on the camera. I also used a 0.9 gray gradient filter and a big stopper. The water becomes beautifully translucent and still some movement in the water of the river. Very happy with the result.

