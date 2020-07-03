All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sitka Spruce is the largest species of spruce, with some specimens topping 100 meters with a diameter of nearly 5 meters. They grow along the pacific coast of North America from Northern CA to the Alaskan panhandle.

I find these shaggy giants to be very photogenic, with big spreading gnarled roots and thick trunks covered in a thick layer of moss, typical of the wet temperate rain forests that cloak this region of the continent. The soft, overcast light in this scene showcased their aforementioned attributes perfectly I though.