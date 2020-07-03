User Icon
You are at:»»»Federation Forest SP, Greenwater, USA by Joe Campisi
Forest Assignment

Federation Forest SP, Greenwater, USA by Joe Campisi

Federation Forest SP, Greenwater, USA by Joe Campisi
Sitka Spruce is the largest species of spruce, with some specimens topping 100 meters with a diameter of nearly 5 meters. They grow along the pacific coast of North America from Northern CA to the Alaskan panhandle.

I find these shaggy giants to be very photogenic, with big spreading gnarled roots and thick trunks covered in a thick layer of moss, typical of the wet temperate rain forests that cloak this region of the continent. The soft, overcast light in this scene showcased their aforementioned attributes perfectly I though.

