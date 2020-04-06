Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Faux Falls is so named because the water that cascades so beautifully over the sandstone is diverted from its source over the next ridge. After the falls, the water flows into Ken's Lake in the valley south of Moab. It's original intent was as storage for farmers downstream. Though not natural in formation it is lovely nonetheless and is a great subject any time of year especially late in the day when sunset colors light up the whole area.

Living in Moab I make a point of visiting the falls whenever I can. A passing storm was clearing the day I made this photograph. The site is a 5 minute walk from the parking lot. I knew where I wanted to be upon arrival. Once the foreground was established and I'd made some exposure and variable neutral density filter adjustments I had only to wait for the cloud to move into position and NOT lose its great light while the sun descended. I'm pleased. It's not the view that is normally made here.