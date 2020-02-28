Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The lighthouse of Punta Nariga Malpica was built in 1998. The lighthouse is located in Galicia region in Spain. It has a range of 22 nautical miles and is the white light into a cylindrical stone tower and 39 meters high. We had a road trip across the Galicia region with our rental car to shoot the gorgeous landscape of the seaside and the lighthouses. The weather is not generally challenging, but I recommend you to visit the region in springtime when the weather is nice but the bath season is not open yet.