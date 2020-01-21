Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Driving on this road and as I reached top of a small hill just saw the road with its hour glass shape and fall colours. Know I had to stop and take the shot and compressing with télé lens. Toke some time before no cars where passing, fall week ends get busy in these parts. Glad I had my camera.