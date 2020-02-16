Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on vacation in Donegal on this stormy day in August, and happened to be on the headland opposite to Fanad lighthouse when a brilliant double rainbow appeared. The scene was too wide to cover with the lens at 24mm, so I took two overlapped handheld shots and merged them later in Photoshop to make the panorama. This must be one of the most photographed lighthouses in the world, and I was just fortunate to be there when the rainbow appeared to provide such a nice composition. This is one of the most northerly headlands in Ireland, and easily accessible by road. Ireland is a great location for dramatic lighting and rainbows, and they can occur at any time of year, but the days are much longer in summer because it's so far north, so that's generally the best time to be there for photography