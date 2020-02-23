Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I visited Ireland in March and was very enthusiastic after just one day. The country was not overrun by photographers in 2017 and there are many fantastic and undiscovered spots. The weather also played into my cards and I was very happy this overwhelming morning here at Fanad Lighthouse. The night was cold and the meadows were covered with hoarfrost. But then came the sun and the wonderful little clouds. I decided on a panorama to bring the expanse into the picture.