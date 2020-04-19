User Icon
Fallen Edge, St Andrew, Jamaica by Narda Barth

We started our hike through a local rural community on a rainy Saturday morning. The weather was not what we imagined for the hike. As the rain came we suited up in raincoats and kept going. Passing many snap worthy plants and animals and an occasional intrigued human.

Through many muddy tracks and slippery grass, we finally reached the tucked away falls. The rain clouds lingered, darkening the day and creating blurry shots. Until some clouds parted allowing burts of light on the falls for good few minutes, enabling a decent shot.

Fallen Edge Waterfall is located in the hills off Bowden Hill in the parish of St. Andrew, Jamaica.

