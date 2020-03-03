Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Fall in Colorado is usually breathtaking! This area is just south of Ouray, Colorado, right off the "Million Dollar Highway", and is visited by many photographers in the fall. This area is about a 1.5 hour drive from my house, and requires a very early morning in order to get those beautiful sunrise vistas.

I am still a very amateur photographer, so I was trying to practice with this type of lighting (bright background, dim foreground). The elevation here is 9,800 feet, and so a photographer really needs to bundle up for these cold, fall mornings. The area has a number of hiking trails into the Aspen trees, and so there are plenty of things to photograph in the area.