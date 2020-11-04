All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was tracking an eagle flying and about to land when I was stopped in my tracks ... I came across this view. The light, the colour , and the reflections were set before in all of nature’s glory .

The eagle got away from because after I took this image I couldn’t help but sit and contemplate . Feeling at one with this landscape was so precious given the challenges of 2020 ... this peace was what I was chasing all along