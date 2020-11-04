User Icon
You are at:»»»Fall in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA by Dee Hunnisett-Dritz
Autumn Visions

Fall in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA by Dee Hunnisett-Dritz

Fall in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA by Dee Hunnisett-Dritz
Picture Story

I was tracking an eagle flying and about to land when I was stopped in my tracks ... I came across this view. The light, the colour , and the reflections were set before in all of nature’s glory .

The eagle got away from because after I took this image I couldn’t help but sit and contemplate . Feeling at one with this landscape was so precious given the challenges of 2020 ... this peace was what I was chasing all along

