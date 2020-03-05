Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken on a photo workshop in Ireland, the main focus was landscape, long exposures and capturing the colors of fall.

The location is a small lake in the Glendalough area where we stopped for the reflections and colors on the other shore.

It was early evening already so tripod and a long exposure time was essential for a good image. When processing the image I was surprised the most by the rich and diverse colors, on site I hadn't quite realized how many colors where in those trees.