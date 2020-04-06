User Icon
The Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland by James Marsh

The Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland by James Marsh
Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I visited Scotland and the Highlands most years as a child growing up and The Fairy Pools has always been a location I have wanted to tick off, but for some reason never got across to visit.

On the day the image was taken, in between hail showers, I waited it out for the light. As the clouds rolled in, a few seconds of light revealed itself on the waterfall in front of me. Making the shot I have longed for since childhood well worth the wait.

I visited the Pools in February and I felt it was the ideal time, some snow on the higher peaks making for a more dramatic backdrop and considerably quieter, with this location known as quite the tourist hotpot.

