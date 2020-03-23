Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is for sure not a new subject. Maybe the most photographed tree on Vancouver Island. Introduced to location on a Workshop with Adam Gibbs. Located close to the west coast of the island, this makes its one of the few ideal morning shoots. Mist, fog and morning light is perfect.If you want the trees in the background you need to have waders, otherwise you cannot get low enough. The photo is taken in early march, I should pick a season I would go for spring. You can park your car at the roadside and within 20 meters you are there. I used a Gitzo GT3542 LX tripod, Arca Swiss P1 head and Really Right Stuff rail to shoot the photo.