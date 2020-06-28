All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This little hemlock tree, growing out of a submerged log at Fairy Lake, was one of the main reasons to my trip to Vancouver Island. I had planned to spend three nights in Port Renfrew, located just a few miles away, to increase the chance of catching some good conditions at this location. Well I can't denny I was extremely lucky, the first sunrise overcame all my expectations. I had more than one hour of the most perfect conditions. The swinging fog and the changing light gave me so many different opportunities that it looks the images ware taken in different days. Some of them are among my personal favorites ever and there are some still untouched on my hard disks. Both of the following mornings were without fog so I could just enjoy other location knowing that my job had already been done.