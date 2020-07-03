All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have be enthralled with Woodland Photography and all have the natural beauty in them deep within the forest. This was a location that I just stumbled upon while going to a local lake to shoot some long exposure work. The greens of the moss just stood out and I wanted to capture this image and make it the highlight of the image. I wanted to create this earthy yet living looking image while making it dark and moody.

The weather was a nice clear day but the sun was setting so light was becoming less and less. The light didnʻt cause any problems because I wanted to create a nice moody image while maintaining the vivid color of the moss.

This is an image that just got me more excited for creating Woodland Photography, I definitely will return in the fall and get some different images with the area around the moss dying out and becoming ready for the winter that will be approaching.

If you live near Grayson Kentucky I would suggest going to the lake and enjoying the area. If you canʻt get to this area but have a local lake or anything like that, I would suggest going out and capturing some images and creating some Woodland Photography because I feel you wonʻt be disappointed in what you see and what you create.