User Icon
You are at:»»Fairlawn Cemetery, Virginia, USA by Samantha Riggin

Fairlawn Cemetery, Virginia, USA by Samantha Riggin

Views: 451
Latest Uploaded Pictures

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The angel gravestone was photographed in the rain in April 2020, with just a hint of budding flowers. It sits atop a hill overlooking a craggy cemetery, as if on guard. She is majestic among stones that are decrepid. She is strong among stones that are crumbled. She is beautiful above bones that are void of life. She is calming during emotional storms. She towers, yet she does not overwhelm. She catches your gaze without overwhelming the field of view. She speaks volumes in silence.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®