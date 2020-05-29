Fairlawn Cemetery, Virginia, USA by Samantha Riggin

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The angel gravestone was photographed in the rain in April 2020, with just a hint of budding flowers. It sits atop a hill overlooking a craggy cemetery, as if on guard. She is majestic among stones that are decrepid. She is strong among stones that are crumbled. She is beautiful above bones that are void of life. She is calming during emotional storms. She towers, yet she does not overwhelm. She catches your gaze without overwhelming the field of view. She speaks volumes in silence.