Fairbanks, Alaska, USA by Atanu Bandyopadhyay

Have you ever spent a night, where you are so elated experiencing something that you scream in excitement. Well... for us this was the night. It was such a magnificent display, that we (Me, My Wife Malabika Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay and our friend Pritam De) could not sleep the whole night. Our son Om was sleeping in the RV though peacefully. Thanks for the wake up call my friend, Pritam.

This is one of the toughest panorama merge I have ever done. I merged 24 (6x4) shots for this frame because of such a large area and the OOTB projection was so badly distorted that I had to use lots of other PS tool like (Adaptive Wide Angle, Puppet Wrap, Wrap, Free Transform and Perspective) to get the desired projection. At last I can confidently say that this depicts the frame truthfully.... but the Northern Lights.. no way. The photograph doesn't do any justice. It will always be a night to remember. I am not sure if I will ever get lucky again to see this much explosive display of Northern Lights.

My one nitpick is that while we were trying to get away from the clouds by driving hundreds of miles that night, we could not find a matching foreground for this shot... so we had to live with what we got. Finally we realized, when a powerful display of Aurora comes, Clouds can't stop it. As you can see on the right hand side.