Factory Butte, Utah, USA by Gary Gosewisch

Factory Butte, Utah, USA by Gary Gosewisch
This image was taken at sunset while I was touring the desert Southwest in the USA with my good friend Eduardo Gallo from Madrid. We were on a 21 day tour and were blessed with amazing light for most of the days. The Factory Butte is 6,302 ft tall and is found in the Upper Blue Hills of northern Utah. It is composed of sandstone and surrounded by land that is mostly devoid of vegetation. The trail seen in this image is a cow trail. It is hard to image what the cows would eat out there.

