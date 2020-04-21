Factory Butte, Utah, USA by Gary Gosewisch

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken at sunset while I was touring the desert Southwest in the USA with my good friend Eduardo Gallo from Madrid. We were on a 21 day tour and were blessed with amazing light for most of the days. The Factory Butte is 6,302 ft tall and is found in the Upper Blue Hills of northern Utah. It is composed of sandstone and surrounded by land that is mostly devoid of vegetation. The trail seen in this image is a cow trail. It is hard to image what the cows would eat out there.