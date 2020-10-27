All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Some time ago I went into the nearby woods to make macro pictures of fungi. Being back home I found that a rubber foot on my brand new tripod had gone. Somehow it must have come loose. I hurried back into the woods, hoping to find it. When looking around I noticed a group of small fungi that I had not seen before. Usually I do not leave my home without having a camera in my pocket. This time I had one with me, too. I did not have, however, a tripod with me, so I took some freehand shots. I did not expect to get good pictures, most likely they would be blurred, anyway. But when I looked through the images later at home I found this one, which I think has an interesting wipe effect due to camera shake. By the way: I did not find the missing tripod rubber foot anymore.