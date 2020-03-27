Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Everglades are the treasure chest of Florida with its unparalleled natural beauty and one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems.

A famous quote by Marjorie Stoneman Douglas reads: “Here are no lofty peaks seeking the sky, no mighty glaciers or rushing streams wearing away the uplifted land. Here is land, tranquil in its quiet beauty, serving not as the source of water, but as the last receiver of it.”

The image was taken at a small lake at the very southern end of Everglades National Park, just before it reaches Florida Bay.