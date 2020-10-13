All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I visited the Everglades National Park and south Florida primarily for bird photography. During my visit, I spent some time at the Anhinga Trail. Its primary attraction for visitors is a chance to see many alligators at a close but safe distance. if you have never been near an alligator, its bellow is positively Jurassic. Part of the “trail” is a paved walkway, but much of it is an elevated boardwalk over a freshwater sawgrass marsh. After an afternoon visit to investigate its possibilities, I returned for sunrise. I was very cautious since I heard that the gators sometimes lazed about on or near the trail when visitors departed. Thankfully that didn’t occur on this morning. After I finished my sunrise images, I walked out on the boardwalk and spied a cluster of plants poking through the surface of the marsh in the early morning sun.

I needed my telephoto zoom to get a closeup of the plants. Not having my tripod because of visitor traffic on the narrow boardwalk, I raised the ISO to allow a 2x focal length shutter speed. Thankfully that and the incredible stillness of the water reveal several dragonflies and their reflections in the water. Not being a botanist, I checked with my friend Mr. Google, who suggested that these plants are pickerelweed, a coastal wetlands native.