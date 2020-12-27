Eureka, Montana, USA by Noel Benadom

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took a drive up north to hopefully see the northern lights this past week. I was asking one of the locals about places that might be good to see them and have some good foreground subjects, and they pointed me to this spot. Needless to say, the fog and low-level clouds stayed for the next 3 days, ruining the prospects of the northern light-viewing, but provided some good fog and high key photo options. This was one of them.