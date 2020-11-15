User Icon
You are at:»»»Escuain, Huesca, Spain by Ricardo Gayan
Autumn Visions

Escuain, Huesca, Spain by Ricardo Gayan

Escuain, Huesca, Spain by Ricardo Gayan
Picture Story

Bad times to move in my country with multiple confinements due to the COVID pademic, like the current one. Fortunately, I was able to spend a week in the Pyrenees of Spain, in the region of Sobarbe (Huesca) in this magical time of autumn. The photograph was taken on a road that leads to a small almost abandoned town near the famous Ordesa National Park. The sinuousness of the framed curves hearing the colors and the autumn light made me stop immediately.

I hope that we will travel again soon and enjoy many landscapes of the world.

